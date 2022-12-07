Riga Old Town becoming like a ghost town

Riga's Old Town is coming like a ghost town, reports Latvian national broadcaster LSM . According to the report, many of the city's cafe's, restaurants and small souvenir shops have closed down after being hardest hit by effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Graikste, executive director of the Latvian Hotel and Restaurant Association, pointed out that the city had seen a reduction of both tourists and locals since the pandemic.

"Old Rīga is turning into a ghost town," said Graikste, adding that the effects of the pandemic were now being felt most by catering companies in the Latvian capital.

The full report from LSM can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!