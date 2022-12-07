Riigikogu approves 2023 state budget

The 2023 State Budget Bill passed its third and final Riigikogu vote Wednesday, by 79 votes to two, meaning the state budget for next year will go ahead.

Seventy-nine MPs voted in favor of the bill at the 101-seat chamber; two MPs, Siim Kiisler and Mihhail Stalnuhhin (Center) voted against it.

The Riigikogu breaks up for Christmas next week meaning, along with the fact that a general election is to be held in March, there has been a slew of bills voted on this week. The state budget in particular must pass ahead of the year to which it pertains.

The 2023 state budget provides for revenues totaling €15.6 billion, and expense of €16.8 billion, meaning it runs at a deficit.

