Elering launches major clients' consumption reduction measure

Elering signage.
Elering signage. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's power transmission system operator Elering will be sending major consumers prompts to voluntarily reduce consumption at peak periods.

The measure is open to consumers with a flexible usage capacity of over 10 kilowatts.

"Elering will be implementing voluntary consumption reduction only once all market-based options – boosting generation, consumption flexibility and system operators' reserves – have been exhausted and generation still cannot meet demand," Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said.

The TSO first urges consumers to agree on price-dependent consumption flexibility with energy sellers. "While the need to implement consumption reduction centrally is unlikely, several risks manifesting at the same time could create it. We want to be prepared before we implement rotational energy consumption caps through Elektrilevi," Veskimägi said.

To join the system, consumers need to fill out a form on Elering's website after which they may receive a message from the TSO should a tense situation be developing in the grid.

Elering constantly monitors the system and will send consumers an SMS once implementation of the measure is no longer necessary.

There is no financial incentive for joining the voluntary consumption reduction measure. The financial effect is reflected in consuming less power.

The measure will remain in effect until April 2023.

Editor: Barbara Oja

