Norstat poll: EKRE closes gap slightly with Reform

The weekly poll by NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat has seen the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) inch a little closer to the Reform Party.

Recent results give the Reform Party the support of 33 percent of respondents, EKRE 24.8 percent and Center Party 16.2 percent.

EKRE have found 0.8 points since last week as the only major party to have gained ground. The ratings of Reform and Center were 33.6 percent and 16.7 percent respectively last week.

The top three are followed by Eesti 200 (9.5 percent), Isamaa (7.4 percent) and Social Democratic Party (6.2 percent).

The Estonian Greens have 1.4 percent of the potential vote and Parempoolsed 0.8 percent.



Infogram Aggregate results

(Green - Center; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform; Red - Social Democrats; Light Green - Estonian Greens; Orange - Parempoolsed)

The coalition has the support of 46.6 percent of respondents and opposition 41 percent.

The latest aggregate results are for November 15 to December 12 during which time over 4,000 eligible citizens were polled.

