Private ambulance service receives two new vehicles

news
Karell Kiirabi's new ambulances.
Karell Kiirabi's new ambulances. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
news

Private ambulance service Karell Kiirabi received a late Christmas present on Tuesday of two new emergency vehicles.

The new Mercedes-Benz Sprinters will join the brigade operating in Ida-Viru County's Kohtla-Järve from next month.

The ambulances cost approximately €135,000 each and have been fitted with brand-new equipment, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The vehicles were initially expected to join the service at the start of 2022 but, due to delivery difficulties, have only just arrived.

Karell Kiirabi, which has 18 brigades operating in Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, has spent over €1.5 million modernizing its fleet of vehicles over the last 18 months.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

