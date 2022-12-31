Finland sees record number of women volunteer for military service in 2022

Women have been able to join up for military service in Estonia since 2013,
Women have been able to join up for military service in Estonia since 2013,
A record number of women completed military service in Finland this year, according to the Finnish Defense Forces, the country's public broadcaster Yle reported.

The body said that a total of 1,040 women were trained by the Finnish Defense Forces and the Border Guard in 2022, which is the first time the combined figure has exceeded 1,000.

Over 1,200 women started voluntary military service this year, which is also the highest number in history, with a couple of hundred dropping out before the end of their service period.

Over 12,000 women in Finland will have reserve training by year's end.

In Estonia, 35 women had voluntarily joined the Estonian Defense Forces by August, while statistics suggests every fourth will drop out. A total of 65 young women voluntarily joined the EDF in 2021 for the record number since the opportunity was created in 2013.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Yle

Finland sees record number of women volunteer for military service in 2022

