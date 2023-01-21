Canadian Estonian community hosting its own pre-election debate next Sunday

Organized by the Estonian Central Council in Canada (EKN), the Canadian Estonian diaspora community is hosting its own pre-election debate on Sunday, January 29 with participants representing Estonia's biggest political parties.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Toronto time (UTC-5, or 8 p.m. Estonian time, UTC+2), the debate will take place in hybrid format, live at Tartu College in Toronto and virtually via Zoom.

It will be moderated by Martin Ehala, opinion editor at Estonian daily Postimees, and Reet Marten Sehr of the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and the EKN.

The EKN will be livestreaming next Sunday's debate on its homepage.

In February 2019, representatives of seven Estonian political parties similarly took part in a town hall discussion at the Toronto Estonian House in the run-up to the previous Riigikogu elections.

Represented in the town hall, which likewise took place in hybrid format, were the Free Party, the Reform Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Eesti 200, Isamaa and the Center Party.

Estonians in Canada can vote

Estonian citizens who are registered to vote have three options for doing so abroad: electronically, in person at a foreign representation or by mail.

Last Sunday, the EKN hosted a virtual info session online during which Ambassador Margus Rava and Consul Anne-Ly Ader from the Estonian Embassy in Ottawa shared information about voting in the upcoming Riigikogu elections in Canada.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

