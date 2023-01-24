Elo Kiivet nominated new Tartu deputy mayor

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has nominated Elo Kiivet as Tartu deputy mayor, replacing Gea Kangilaski, who resigned earlier this month.

Kiivet told Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian) that: "My focus will change, but the field will not," adding that while SDE's offer was unexpected, past cooperation with the city government and officials will help.

Kiivet will be given the urban planning portfolio and, while she is not an SDE member, is ready to join the party, Kadri Leemet, SDE's Tartu branch leader, told Tartu Postimees.

Kiivet had since 2021 been working as a project manager on Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU),development, and was city architect in Paide prior to that, while Tartu Mayor, Urmas Klaas (Reform) praised past cooperation on SÜKU and said a common understanding on urban planning issues in Estonia's second city would be hashed out.

Kiivet was involved as an organizer with TEDx Tallinn for several years, as well as with the annual Festival of Opinions (Arvamusfest) held in Paide every August, and the official council chamber vote is to take place on February 9, once the coalition parties have given their consent and Mayor Klaas submitted her candidacy.

The post has been vacant since January 9, when Gea Kangilaski stepped down from the role and also left SDE, citing a mutual loss of confidence. Kangilaski is running for Eesti 200 at the March 5 Riigikogu election.

