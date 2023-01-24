Elo Kiivet nominated new Tartu deputy mayor

News
Elo Kiivet
Elo Kiivet Source: Renee Altrov
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has nominated Elo Kiivet as Tartu deputy mayor, replacing Gea Kangilaski, who resigned earlier this month.

Kiivet told Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian) that: "My focus will change, but the field will not," adding that while SDE's offer was unexpected, past cooperation with the city government and officials will help.

Kiivet will be given the urban planning portfolio and, while she is not an SDE member, is ready to join the party, Kadri Leemet, SDE's Tartu branch leader, told Tartu Postimees.

Kiivet had since 2021 been working as a project manager on Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU),development, and was city architect in Paide prior to that, while Tartu Mayor, Urmas Klaas (Reform) praised past cooperation on SÜKU and said a common understanding on urban planning issues in Estonia's second city would be hashed out.

Kiivet was involved as an organizer with TEDx Tallinn for several years, as well as with the annual Festival of Opinions (Arvamusfest) held in Paide every August, and the official council chamber vote is to take place on February 9, once the coalition parties have given their consent and Mayor Klaas submitted her candidacy.

The post has been vacant since January 9, when Gea Kangilaski stepped down from the role and also left SDE, citing a mutual loss of confidence. Kangilaski is running for Eesti 200 at the March 5 Riigikogu election.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu Postimees

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:39

Elo Kiivet nominated new Tartu deputy mayor

12:17

Expert: Private armies way to redistribute resources in Russia

11:45

Paldiski hydro-pump electricity storage facility fully greenlit

11:25

Haavisto: Finland might have to consider joining NATO without Sweden Updated

11:01

Critics: Tallinn's green capital program doesn't offer permanent changes

10:36

Russian freight rail ban must be joint decision, Latvia and Lithuania say

10:22

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

10:10

Estonian foreign minister: Mr Babiš should remember Czech history

09:19

TAI: Drug overdose deaths in Estonia doubled on year to 2022

08:28

'Ringvaade' shopping basket price rose 23 percent on year to January

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.01

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

17.01

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

23.01

Around 20,000 Russian citizens of military call-up age resident in Estonia

23.01

Ambassador: Leaving Moscow a blow, nothing replaces being on location

23.01

MS Estonia investigative committee rules out impact as shipwreck cause Updated

19.01

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

23.01

Estonia hopes to recoup from EU full €400 million military aid to Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: