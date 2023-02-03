Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

Economy airline Ryanair, after recently axing six destinations from Tallinn , said the decision follows Tallinn Airport's "illogic move to hike fees by an extra 33 percent" and that it urges the airport to turn back the decision.

Ryanair will stop flying to Paris, Dublin Nuremberg, Naples, Billund and Malta this spring and cut the number of Berlin departures. The company closed its Edinburgh and Liverpool lines in December.

"It is unfortunate that despite Ryanair's repeated attempts to find a solution working with Tallinn Airport and the Estonian Competition Authority, the airport has decided to move forward with its fee hike of a whopping 33 percent, which will see Ryanair reduce its summer flight plan by 35 percent," the airline's spokesperson Dara Brady said.

Brady referred to Tallinn Airport CFO Eergo Pärgmäe's comment, according to which fierce competition was one reason for the line closures, as illogical and ridiculous.

Brady said that Vilnius Airport hiked its fees by 30 percent recently that saw Ryanair cut its departures by as much, while Riga Airport decided to cancel is planned fee hike and will see Ryanair flights in recent volume.

The company urges Tallinn Airport to abandon its fee hike plan.

