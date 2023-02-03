Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

News
Commercial airliner.
Commercial airliner. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Economy airline Ryanair, after recently axing six destinations from Tallinn, said the decision follows Tallinn Airport's "illogic move to hike fees by an extra 33 percent" and that it urges the airport to turn back the decision.

Ryanair will stop flying to Paris, Dublin Nuremberg, Naples, Billund and Malta this spring and cut the number of Berlin departures. The company closed its Edinburgh and Liverpool lines in December.

"It is unfortunate that despite Ryanair's repeated attempts to find a solution working with Tallinn Airport and the Estonian Competition Authority, the airport has decided to move forward with its fee hike of a whopping 33 percent, which will see Ryanair reduce its summer flight plan by 35 percent," the airline's spokesperson Dara Brady said.

Brady referred to Tallinn Airport CFO Eergo Pärgmäe's comment, according to which fierce competition was one reason for the line closures, as illogical and ridiculous.

Brady said that Vilnius Airport hiked its fees by 30 percent recently that saw Ryanair cut its departures by as much, while Riga Airport decided to cancel is planned fee hike and will see Ryanair flights in recent volume.

The company urges Tallinn Airport to abandon its fee hike plan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:30

Expert: Party ratings much more stable than ahead of previous elections

14:28

Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

13:49

Estonia to collect data on realistic fuel consumption of vehicles

13:12

Sander Salmu new transport undersecretary at Ministry of Economic Affairs

12:55

Airport fee hike challenged by Ryanair before links cut

12:31

Indrek Neivelt: Estonian people accept price increases easily

12:14

Estonian Railways needs millions more from government to cover losses

12:00

Oil spill on Tallinn's Stroomi beach still awaiting cleanup

11:45

Party ratings: Reform leads, Isamaa's rises slightly

11:35

Ratas and Hussar disagree on Estonian education transition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

02.02

Study: Tallinn home to exceptionally high wildlife numbers

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

02.02

In confiscating frozen Russian assets, Estonia may follow Canadian example

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

02.02

Watch again: AmCham/FICE pre-election political party debate

02.02

Real estate transactions fell 15, turnover 3 percent in 2022

10:44

Estonia commemorates 103rd anniversary of Tartu Peace Treaty Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: