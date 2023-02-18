Lavly Perling: It is time to listen to the voice of reason

Has everyone gone mad all of a sudden? Parties are trying to outdo one another by promising benefits, free stuff and services. The question whence is left unanswered, while no one cares what will happen tomorrow. No promise is too grand when votes are at stake. Dignity and trust are lost alongside Estonia's success story in which we have taken so much pride. People are offered that which they have earned for the state as handouts.

No one is working on ways to allow people to make more money for themselves. Cakes in hand and with a gleam of power in their eye, politicians are promising what they believe the voter wants to hear. Or simply resort to intimidation.

The Parempoolsed are the sole voice of reason on the political landscape

The Parempoolsed believe that people make the best decisions for themselves. The state cannot and must not make them for the people. Citizens who pave their own way are a country's greatest asset. The fewer people on welfare and hooked on benefits, the stronger the nation.

A strong people care about their land. A country sporting a strong economy and wealthy population is able to and wants to maintain a good education system, defend the state and safeguard its culture. It is worthy pay, not benefits, that makes people take note of their surroundings and others around them, and makes them happy. A strong economy is the foundation of a wealthy people and a successful state.

We will make the Estonian economy grow

Growth comes from work and enterprise, not efforts to redistribute what we already have. Economic growth requires responsible fiscal policy, a balanced budget, low taxes and a simple tax system, as well as a predictable investment environment. Only such an economic environment can create the necessary preconditions for new jobs, export and better salaries.

Parliament parties today are using taxpayer money to buy votes. The budget is in the red, loans are used to cover recurring costs, while the courage to make necessary decisions is nowhere to be seen. At the same time, promises are as myriad as they are generous. It is a path to losing our financial independence. It is what happened in Greece and, if you still recall, in nearby Latvia.

There is no courage to make difficult decisions and the line of statesmen is all but spent. The Parempoolsed have the solutions - we will retain the most competitive tax system in the world, make peace with businesses, limit senseless legislative drafting, rein in public sector spending. We will keep the country open and promote investments and innovation coming to Estonia.

We will not be able to shake populism just like that, while populist promises need to be taken out of the state budget post haste. They must be replaced with investments in science and innovation.

A wealthy people will notice, care and protect

National defense is not a place for political point-scoring. I am convinced Estonian experts make the best decisions in terms of what kind of weapons and defense investments are required. Here and in Ukraine.

For the Parempoolsed, Estonia only has a single foreign policy goal - to dissolve the Russian empire. On all levels, including the idea of it. Estonia is strong. Our location on the border we cannot change. But what we can do is boost our will to defend ourselves day in and day out and give our people the level of preparedness befitting a border state.

The best security guarantee for Estonia comes from our own people who want to protect their homes, families, summer houses, companies in the most beautiful place on Earth. By protecting what is dear to us, we are prepared to defend our country.

Prosperity adds to a people's will to defend itself, while poverty takes away from it. Therefore, we must not underestimate the importance of a strong economy and its significance for ensuring security. Our freedom also depends on our prosperity.

The Parempoolsed are about demanding administration

We must have the courage to stand up to stupidity. MPs always voting in favor of another round of benefits is ruining us. The phrase "ethical politicians" should not spark bursts of laughter. The Parempoolsed are proof that ethical and responsible politicians exist.

Ethical politicians consider the future, they know that Estonia's continued success depends on them and make efforts to that end. Demanding and wise administration will create the conditions necessary for the growth of tech headquarters and development centers in Estonia. This will achieve long-term growth of the Estonian economy. That is our goal.

World's best education in every corner of Estonia

The Estonian education system has but one goal - for our schools to prepare students with the best competitive ability. Education must give a person the necessary know-how and skills to be successful. For this purpose, we must tie the education system to the labor market.

We will listen to employers to make sure their needs and expectations reach the education system to marry supply to demand and give more people the chance to do what they want and know how to do. This creates better jobs and a happier people. The world's best education must be available in every corner of Estonia. It is possible in a modern digital state!

Wealthy people value culture and environment

If the Estonian economy grows, people will become wealthy and the general well-being will follow. This prosperity affords people the chance to lead dignified lives. Inseparable from the latter are efforts to maintain local culture and environment, home and loved ones, pursuing a better standard of living and just being happy at the end of the day.

That is the kind of Estonia the Parempoolsed are pursuing today and will be in the future. Nine months ago, many did not believe we could found a political party. But we did it. A few weeks ago, some still doubted whether a party created just a few months ago could partake in the elections. Here we are, Estonia's youngest party headed for the elections with a full list and full of enthusiasm.

