Former Estonian SSR leading figure Indrek Toome dies

Indrek Toome, one of the last leaders of the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic, has died. He was 79. Following the restoration of Estonian independence in the early 1990s, Toome went on to become a successful real estate businessman.

Toome was chair of the council of ministers, and prime minister of the Estonian SSR, 1988-1990, the years of the Singing Revolution which preceded the restoration of full Estonian independence, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Between 1990 and 1992, Toome headed the foreign committee, and in this function spanned the pre- and post-restoration of independence period, beginning as committee chief of the Supreme Council of the Estonian SSR and finishing in the same role at the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, the forerunner to the current Riigikogu.

He then went on to become a major real estate mogul, and was one of the owners of the Viru Keskus shopping mall, and other major developments. He also belonged to the Estonian chapter of the Club of Rome and the August 20 Club, which comprised former members of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia elected in 1990, and who voted in favor of the resolution restoring Estonia's independence the following August

Indrek Toome is survived by his widow, and three sons.

