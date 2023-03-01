Former Estonian SSR leading figure Indrek Toome dies

News
Indrek Toome (1943-2023).
Indrek Toome (1943-2023). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Indrek Toome, one of the last leaders of the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic, has died. He was 79. Following the restoration of Estonian independence in the early 1990s, Toome went on to become a successful real estate businessman.

Toome was chair of the council of ministers, and prime minister of the Estonian SSR, 1988-1990, the years of the Singing Revolution which preceded the restoration of full Estonian independence, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Between 1990 and 1992, Toome headed the foreign committee, and in this function spanned the pre- and post-restoration of independence period, beginning as committee chief of the Supreme Council of the Estonian SSR and finishing in the same role at the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, the forerunner to the current Riigikogu.

He then went on to become a major real estate mogul, and was one of the owners of the Viru Keskus shopping mall, and other major developments. He also belonged to the Estonian chapter of the Club of Rome and the August 20 Club, which comprised former members of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia elected in 1990, and who voted in favor of the resolution restoring Estonia's independence the following August

Indrek Toome is survived by his widow, and three sons.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: Delfi

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Minister proposes huge increase in Estonia's wartime defense structure

16:03

Head of chamber: Support paid by other states hurting competitive ability

15:31

Ministry: No need to clarify tax implications of short sales

15:00

One in six teachers in Estonia underqualified

14:09

Enefit Power puts Q4 2022 losses of €128 million down to universal service

13:36

Wildlife camera provides window on to Tartu's most famous goshawk pair

13:15

Estonian film director publishes new book of wartime Ukraine diaries

12:31

Interest rates will keep climbing next year to combat inflation

12:04

Global Estonian Report: March 1-8

11:36

Estonia's Q4 economic decline a 'really big number,' says SEB expert

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

28.02

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

07:47

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

09:07

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

28.02

Germany to send Estonian-made surveillance equipment to Ukraine

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: