Tipner Trophy quarter finals set for April 11 and 12

News
The Evald Tipner Trophy.
The Evald Tipner Trophy. Source: Liisi Troska/Jalgpall.ee
News

The quarter finals of the Evald Tipner Trophy, Estonia's main domestic football cup, are set to take place on April 11 and 12. Holders Paide Linnameeskond face a tough away test against Narva Trans, while underdogs Jõhvi FC Phoenix and JK Noova ÜM take on Tartu Tammeka.

In the first quarter final of this year's Tipner Trophy, Jõhvi FC Phoenix and JK Noova ÜM will take on Tartu JK Tammeka in Kõhtla-Järve for a place in the semis.

The combined Phoenix and Noova team go into the game as huge underdogs against top-flight Tammeka, having made it through to the last eight with a 1-0 win over Rakvere JK Tarvas.

Tammeka's route to the quarters has been more than comfortable, with a series of convincing wins so far including an 18-0 away win at Tallinna TransferWise in the round of 32. Tammeka reached the quarters with a 5-2 victory over Meistriliiga newcomers Harju JK Laagri back in October.

The second quarter final sees FC Kuressaare take on last year's Meistriliiga champions Flora Tallinn. Kuressaare knocked out Tartu Kalev 5-2 in the last round, while Flora's previous two matches in the competition both ended in 6-0 wins against Tallinn JK Legion and then FC Elva.

The third match of the round sees Esiliiga A sides JK Tabasalu and FC Tallinn battle it out for a place in the semis. Tabasalu pulled off a major shock in the last round, knocking out top-flight Nõmme Kalju FC with a 1-0 win. Meanwhile, FC Tallinn dispatched Flora Tallinn U 21s 4-1, before recording an impressive 2-0 away win against Viljandi JK Tulevik to make it this far.

The two sides are also set to meet in a league encounter on Thursday night, providing something of a dress rehearsal for the cup game in April.

The last quarter-final will see holders and recent Estonian Super Cup winners Paide Linnameeskond face JK Narva Trans. Paide eased into the quarters with an 11-1 thrashing of Tallinna Kalev U21s, while after keeping two successive clean sheets in the earlier rounds, Trans beat Tallinna Kalev's first team 2-1 in the round of 16.

Quarter final draw for the 2023 Tipner Trophy:

Tuesday April 11

Jõhvi FC Phoenix and JK Noova ÜM vs Tartu JK Tammeka (Kohtla-Järve Kunstmuruväljak).

FC Kuressaare vs. Tallinn FC Flora (Kuressaare Kunstmurustaadion)

Wednesday April 12

JK Tabasalu – FC Tallinn (Tabasalu Arena)

JK Narva Trans – Paide Linnameeskond (Narva Kalev-Fama Staadion)

All matches kick off at 7 p.m.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

