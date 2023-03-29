Ülle Madise: Law does not say kindergartners should play outside in evening

News
Sõmerpalu Lepatriinu kindergarten.
Sõmerpalu Lepatriinu kindergarten. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise was approached by a parent who was upset that her children were not taken outside in the evenings. According to the Chancellor of Justice, there are no laws dictating when kindergartners must be outside, despite the fact that kids benefit from the increased physical activity that comes with outside play.

Madise explained, "According to the Preschool Childcare Institutions Act (KELS), the activity and daily schedule of a preschool childcare provider should take into account the institution's national curriculum as well as the cultural characteristics and folk traditions of the community in which the institution is located."

She said, "A ministerial decree outlines the health criteria for health promotion and the daily schedule for preschool institutions."

"The law requires the child to go outside once or twice a day, depending on the weather. The outside air temperature and wind speed, i.e. the perceived outdoor air temperature, determine how much time a child spends outside," Madise said.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) and the Institute of Health Development (Tervise Arengu Instituut, TAI) confirmed to the Chancellor of Justice's advisor that there is no conventional recommendation for how much time a child should spend outside each day. Nonetheless, there are suggestions for physical activity.

"For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children aged 3 to 4 be physically active for three hours per day, one hour of which should be moderate to vigorous. According to the TAI, children are frequently more physically active outside than indoors," Madise said.

The Institute for Health Development told the Chancellor of Justice's advisor that it has been collecting information on kindergartners' outdoor activities. During the fall, spring and summer, the majority of kindergartens allow children to play outside in the afternoon, while only a minority do so during the winter.

Tallinn Education Department told ERR that they do not have information that kindergartners are not permitted to step outside in the evenings. "The Tallinn education department has not enforced any requirements on kindergartens. The department, however, strongly supports children's health and outdoor education. When the weather permits, children's facilities should be using the evening hours for outdoor learning and play," Pirgit Pedgita, a spokesperson for the Tallinn Department of Education, said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:30

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

17:58

Ülle Madise: Law does not say kindergartners should play outside in evening

17:26

Firewood prices remain high

16:56

Minister: State budget deficit reduction set at €400 million for next year

16:40

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

16:28

Läänemets: We have a rare opportunity to solve marriage inequality issues

15:50

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

15:34

Entire Estonian Greens' party board resigns in wake of election result

15:12

Ratas: We're likely to see two candidates in running for Center Party chair

14:20

Estonian customs board detects 3,000 attempts to breach Russian sanctions

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

28.03

Politico: Estonia using EPF to modernize its military

28.03

Estonia's new health service portal to launch next month

28.03

European Commission spokesperson: We have not established EPF misuse

11:10

Politico: Estonia's EPF actions were 'completely legal'

27.03

Mayor: Tallinn's public transport will continue to be free

28.03

Estonia appoints new ambassador to Germany

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: