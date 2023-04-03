New emissions standard to hike the price of cars

Negotiations are underway in the EU concerning the Euro 7 emissions standard, with new restrictions in store for vehicle engines, tires and brakes. The changes, set to enter into force in 2025, would also hike the price of motor vehicles.

The European Union has been regulating vehicle emissions using standards since 1992. The rules have been made stricter on six occasions so far. The recent Euro 6 standard has been in effect since 2014.

The incoming Euro 7 standard goes further in also considering quantities of microplastic coming off vehicle tires and dust from brake pads and discs.

Expert Arno Sillat said that existing Fit for 55 measures coupled with the new emissions standard will hit the auto industry hard. A course has already been plotted for EVs, while the new standard mainly impacts diesel-engined vehicles.

"Diesel engines tend to emit more NOx particles. The Euro 7 seeks to equate diesel and gasoline engines, meaning that it will be virtually impossible for new diesel vehicles to meet the emissions standard."

Stricter requirements on tires and brakes are also in order in terms of the amount of fine dust they generate. Testing procedures are set to become more stringent as well.

The emissions standards laid down by Euro 7 will have to remain unchanged over 200,000 kilometers or ten years. In essence, a nine-year-old vehicle may be tested and its emissions must still correspond to the Euro 7 requirements in full. Seems no tolerance is afforded for wear and tear," Sillat explained.

This mainly concerns diesel vehicles, with gasoline-powered cars less affected.

"Gasoline cars are passenger vehicles. Going from there to small trucks, full-size trucks or buses, most still use diesel engines today, and electric drivetrains have not made an impact there yet. Even though tests are underway. So the transport system will likely change in some way but it hasn't happened yet. When the norm enters into force in 2025, it will affect all new vehicles. Especially larger ones and those with diesel engines," Sillat said.

The European Council has calculated the effect of new regulations per vehicle at around €300. Carmakers say they would hike the price of an average vehicle by €2,000.

"The truth is somewhere in the middle, while it will be considerably more than the €300 suggestion," Arno Sillat remarked.

