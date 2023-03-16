Google Street View cars return to Estonia's roads next week

A Google Street View car, with its tell-tale 360-degree rooftop camera (and side decals identifying it as such).
A Google Street View car, with its tell-tale 360-degree rooftop camera (and side decals identifying it as such). Source: Google
The Google Street View cars return to Estonia next week, and will start criss-crossing the country's roads, major and minor, in order to update the image bank viewable via Google Maps.

The spring and summer will see Tallinn, Tartu, Valga, Pärnu, Võru, Viljandi, Põlva, Narva, Kuressaare and Haapsalu and their environs get the 360-degree camera treatment.

The cars, fairly easy to spot (see cover image) will start their work from March 21, and, weather permitting, may continue through to September.

As per Google's privacy practices, faces of people out and about, vehicle license plates and sensitive locations will be blurred out, while any location can have the same feature on request, by clicking on the "report a problem" button in the lower right-hand corner of an image.

Estonia has had the Google Street View treatment several times over the past decade or so, so the facility also provides an opportunity to see how much some areas have changed during that time, by rolling back the dates available.

For instance the image below showing the ERR Radio House on Gonsiori, has options from 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019, all in summer, and thus has the house as it was prior to a remont a few years ago, as well as the nearby intersection as it looked before the Hilton Hotel was built (ie. a bit non-descript).

The ERR Radio House as viewed through Google Street View's most recent image. Source: Google Maps

Editor: Andrew Whyte

