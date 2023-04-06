Latvia reintroduces mandatory conscription

Latvia is to reintroduce mandatory conscription following a vote in favor of doing so at the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, earlier this week, public broadcaster LSM reports.

Mandatory conscription applies to males on turning 18, with exemptions including for health reasons, those with dual citizenship, and those who have already undergone military service, LSM reported on its English-language page.

National service last for 11 months, though this can also be spread out over a five-year period with a set minimum of training days to attend per year. Conscripts can fulfill their service either in the regular armed forces or the National Guard.

The Saeima adopted the necessary bill after it passed its final reading on Tuesday, by 68 votes in favor and 11 against.

Conscript service is to start from July 1 on a voluntary basis, while random selection will apply from January 1, 2024, LSM reports.

Failure to attend after being called up will in the first instance incur a fine, of up to €350, LSM says.

Conscription had last been in place in Latvia until 2007.

Estonia already has conscription in place, while its scope is likely to be expanded somewhat.

--

