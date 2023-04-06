Latvia reintroduces mandatory conscription

News
Military exercise in progress at Adaži, Latvia's main training area.
Military exercise in progress at Adaži, Latvia's main training area. Source: mil.ee
News

Latvia is to reintroduce mandatory conscription following a vote in favor of doing so at the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, earlier this week, public broadcaster LSM reports.

Mandatory conscription applies to males on turning 18, with exemptions including for health reasons, those with dual citizenship, and those who have already undergone military service, LSM reported on its English-language page.

National service last for 11 months, though this can also be spread out over a five-year period with a set minimum of training days to attend per year. Conscripts can fulfill their service either in the regular armed forces or the National Guard.

The Saeima adopted the necessary bill after it passed its final reading on Tuesday, by 68 votes in favor and 11 against.

Conscript service is to start from July 1 on a voluntary basis, while random selection will apply from January 1, 2024, LSM reports.

Failure to attend after being called up will in the first instance incur a fine, of up to €350, LSM says.

Conscription had last been in place in Latvia until 2007.

Estonia already has conscription in place, while its scope is likely to be expanded somewhat.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:42

Care center employee found guilty of sexual crimes against clients Updated

17:30

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

16:59

Ratas, Helme remain in running for Riigikogu second speaker post

16:33

Finns Party on the backdrop of Estonia's EKRE

16:25

Tallink leases MS Star long-term to Irish shipping line

16:02

Estonian grassland disproves German hypothesis on diversity vs productivity

15:32

Latvia reintroduces mandatory conscription

15:00

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 35 percent on year

14:27

Gallery: Outgoing Reform-SDE-Isamaa government holds final sitting

14:15

Third 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie in Estonian theaters next week

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09:26

Estonian citizen supplying Russia with US electronics arrested in Estonia

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

05.04

Ministry deputy secretary general denies lobbying for Bolt

05.04

Estonia hits touring Russian theater with entry bans

05.04

Estonian Defense Forces company to be deployed to Iraq

04.04

Upside-down Estonian map: Põlva becomes a European city spotlight

14:27

Gallery: Outgoing Reform-SDE-Isamaa government holds final sitting

12:02

Finland fifth in NATO in terms of military spending

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: