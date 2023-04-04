Spring cold snap, rising fuel prices drove up price of electricity

News
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
News

A spring cold snap, reduced electricity production as well as an increase in fuel prices saw the price of electricity go up as well. Electricity exchange prices of less than €100 per megawatt-hour in Estonia can be expected on windier days.

After starting to fall in late March, the price of electricity in Estonia's area on the Nord Pool power exchange jumped back up to a weekly average of €72.43 per megawatt hour last week. The first few days of this week saw daily average prices remain above €100 per megawatt-hour, with Wednesday's day-ahead average price to reach €124.57.

According to energy expert and Baltic Energy Partners OÜ partner Marko Allikson, recent weeks' price fluctuations throughout Europe have been affected primarily by off and on spring weather conditions, banking sector news affecting the general state of the economy as well as news, primarily from France, about the reliability of nuclear plants and LNG terminals.

"A short-lived cold snap is currently ending that, together with more limited wind production, drove up electricity and natural gas prices," Allikson said.

Olavi Miller, market analysis strategist at the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, likewise believes that the price of electricity was increased last week by temporarily colder weather, lower wind energy production as well as increased fuel prices.

"Winds are rather modest right now as well, around 5 meters per second, in which case onshore wind turbines don't achieve maximum protection," Miller explained. "Also having an additional impact is production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 [OL3, a reactor at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant], which will be reduced by a few hundred megawatts for a few days."

The return of colder weather also saw the market price of natural gas go up, rising to nearly €43 per megawatt-hour last week, and OPEC's decision to cut oil production may also lead to permanently higher crude oil prices, which in turn would increase the price of natural gas as well, he added.

Allikson said that the filling of natural gas containers has not gotten off to a quick start either, as colder weather has made it occasionally necessary to utilize this gas as well.

"Fortunately, spring high waters in Latvia have helped keep electricity prices in our region within the same range as Finland's prices following the continuation of testing at [OL3]," he added.

In the first quarter of 2023, Latvia's hydroelectric power production went up 62 percent on year to total 1.4 terawatt-hours. For comparison, according to Miller, Latvia's five-year average for hydro production at this time of year has been just under one terawatt-hour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

22:45

Spring cold snap, rising fuel prices drove up price of electricity

21:14

Eduard Odinets resigns as Social Democrats' secretary general

20:48

Photos: Finland welcomed as 31st ally on NATO Day Updated

19:24

More than 550 groups qualify for Estonia's 2023 Youth Dance Festival

18:37

Kristjan Järvi to conduct world premiere of Brian Eno's 'Ships' in Venice

17:58

Tänak gains valuable experience on tarmac in Belgian rally

17:28

Economic Affairs Ministry official found in financial conflict of interest Updated

17:15

Luminor fined €32,000 over online banking system issue

16:10

Sides to the coalition admit fiscal constraints

15:44

Tallink passenger numbers up nearly 46 percent on year in Q1 2023

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

03.04

Aimar Ventsel: Why are the Russians not protesting?

08:44

Upside-down Estonian map: Põlva becomes a European city spotlight

07:58

City of Tallinn, rental firms in talks as e-scooter season arrives

08:37

Stoicescu: Rising Kremlin paranoia behind Russian military blogger slaying

03.04

Finland officially joining NATO on Tuesday Updated

17:28

Economic Affairs Ministry official found in financial conflict of interest Updated

03.04

Estonia potentially facing waste fine of hundreds of thousands of euros

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: