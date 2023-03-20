Natural gas prices falls below €40

A gas hob.
A gas hob. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The price of natural gas fell below €40 per megawatt-hour on the TTF gas stock exchange on Monday, the first time since January. Eesti Gaas believes prices will be stable this year.

The price dipped to €39.8 today and was just below €41 at its peak in the afternoon. The service shows the price of future transactions.

Eesti Gaas told ERR prices will be more stable this year and gas prices are unlikely to rise again.

The price has dropped so much that customers have switched to gas from other fuels, it said.

Spokesperson Kersti Tumm said a decision will be made at the end of the month on whether or not Eesti Gaas should lower prices for private and business customers.

The price of gas has been below €50 since mid-February and was around €80 at the start of 2023. At the end of august last year it set a new record of €320 per megawatt-hour.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

