Police want clear drink-driving limit for scooters, bicycles

Police want a clear drink-driving limit for cyclists and electric scooter riders added to the Traffic Act.

"Today, the law is a little unclear on the drink-drive limit. We are hoping that with an amendment it will be 0.5, i.e. you will no longer be able to ride a bike or scooter above 0.5. This would make things much clearer for everyone," said the Police and Border Guard Board's Sirle Loigo on Radio 2's "Hommik!" on Friday.

This would be the same limit for driving a boat.

"The police are very supportive of this proposal because then people would have clearer boundaries and know when they can ride and when they can't," Loigo said.

Currently, the law says you cannot drive while drunk but for cycling and scooting this is determined by the police on external signs of intoxication, Loigo said. This would end with the new rule.

"You could say that you can cycle home from a friend's house with two beers," she said, when asked about the current situation.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior told ERR new proposals are being prepared.

