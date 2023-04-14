Eesti Gaas signs agreement to buy Latvian gas network

News
Eesti Gaas logo.
Eesti Gaas logo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti Gaas will acquire the Latvian gas distribution network owned by Gaso, a subsidiary of Latvijas Gaze, for €120 million.

Eesti Gaas, the largest privately owned energy company in the Baltic and Finnish region, signed an agreement on Friday.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Latvian Competition Authority and permission from the Latvian government, as Gaso is considered a strategic asset.

The Latvian gas network is almost four times larger than Estonia's, serving about 400,000 consumers, Ain Hanschmidt, chairman of the board of Eesti Gaas, said in a statement.

"We see a future in gas and know how to do this business and grow it. We hope that we can share our experience as a gas network operator and that the change of ownership will help the company continue to grow and provide the best service to Latvian gas consumers," he said.

"Like the rest of Europe, we see gas playing an important role as a transition fuel and a supporter of renewable energy. The prospect of gas use encourages us to invest in gas networks – we have signed the agreement and are waiting for the decision of the Latvian government," Hanschmidt added.

Eesti Gaas operates in Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland under the Elenger brand.

Eesti Gaas provides natural gas to customers in the form of pipeline gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and manages the largest gas network in Estonia.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:36

Tartu Smart Bike Share system relaunches

19:33

Police want clear drink-driving limit for scooters, bicycles

18:23

Eesti Gaas signs agreement to buy Latvian gas network

18:00

Tartu Student Days Spring Festival starts Monday with pancake breakfast

17:58

New government bans burning wood chips at Auvere power plant

17:49

Center Party to discuss future plans on Saturday

17:30

More than 70 US Marines arrive in Estonia

16:50

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

16:37

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

16:10

Grosberg: Battles in Ukraine could pick up in the next few weeks

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

16:37

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

13.04

More Ukrainians arriving in Estonia than leaving

13.04

PPA: Estonia's border is stable but Belarus' 'migration attack' is not over

14:38

Ott Tänak pays tribute after death of former teammate Craig Breen Updated

13.04

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

08:00

New government plans to privatize non-strategic state-owned companies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: