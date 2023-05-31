Eesti Gaas lowers gas prices to €0.46 in July

In July, Eesti Gaas will reduce the price of its flexible package for residential consumers to €0.46 per cubic meter including VAT.

However, the company warns that based on market projections we should anticipate somewhat higher gas prices in the autumn and winter.

Gas in Estonia's flexible gas bundle cost €0.74 per cubic meter including VAT until the end of April, decreased by 7 percent to €0.69 per cubic meter on May 1, and will cost €0.64 per cubic meter including VAT beginning in June.

In August of last year, the price of gas on the Dutch gas exchange TTF reached a record high of €320 per megawatt-hour. Eesti Gaas prices peaked last autumn at €2.85 per cubic meter

Gas prices on the TTF exchange remained below €25 per megawatt-hour for most of the week.

