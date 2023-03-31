Eesti Gaas to lower prices in May

Gas.
Gas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Eesti Gaas will lower the price of its domestic customers' flexible package to 0.69 cents per cubic meter in May.

The price is currently 0.84 cents per cubic meter and it will drop to 0.74 cents in April.

Last autumn, the price hit a peak of €2.85 per cubic meter. It has fallen by 76 percent since then.

Eesti Gaas head Margus Kaasik said that the price of gas has fallen to the same level as in autumn 2021.

"Since there is twice as much gas in Europe's storage [tanks] today compared to last year, we expect similar price levels to continue, according to some forecasts, until the end of the next heating season," he added.

The company has also reduced the price of natural gas in recent months.

It will receive 10 shipments of LNG this year via terminals in Lithuania and Finland.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

