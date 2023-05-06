Investigation opened after worker found dead at Kukruse waste disposal site

A criminal negligence investigation has been opened after an employee at an Ida-Viru County waste management plant was found dead earlier this week, regional daily Põhjarannik reports.

Põhjarannik writes (link in Estonian) that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were informed of the incident on May 3, after the body of the deceased was discovered at the waste disposal company's premises, in the village of Kukruse, Toila Rural Municipality.

The Prosecutor's Office says that the PPA will investigate the incident under criminal proceedings opened under the section of the Penal Code which pertains to negligence in occupational health and safety, where a fatality or serious injury has occurred.

A conviction can lead to a fine in the case of both a company and an individual, with prison time of up to three years in theory applicable in the latter case also.

Põhjarannik is part of the Postimees Group of newspapers.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

