Two Narva power station workers killed in accident

News
{{1641205260000 | amCalendar}}
Enefit logo
Enefit logo Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Two men were killed in an accident at a Narva power station operated by Enefit Power, a subsidiary of the state-owned Eesti Energia, regional daily Põhjarannik reports, adding a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) investigation has been opened, under the direction of the prosecutor's office.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) received notification of a serious incident at the Enefit power station in Auvere, west of Narva city, at around 8.40 p.m. Sunday, in which two workers were killed, Põhjarannik reports (link in Estonian), during scheduled maintenance at liquid fuel plant Enefit 280. 

One of the workers had gone into a fuel oil tank on cleaning duties, while wearing protective equipment, and subsequently complained to a supervisor that he was feeling unwell, shortly before losing consciousness, while the second worker, also wearing protective equipment, had gone in to rescue his colleague.

Eesti Energia's on-site rescue unit joined first responders on the scene from Sillamäe and Narva arrived at the scene, but were unable to revive the two men, aged 27 and 38, and both long term Enefit Power employees.

Andres Vainola, Enefit Power board chair, said: "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our deceased colleagues and are cooperating fully with the PPA, the prosecutor's office and the labor inspectorate to ascertain the accident's causes."

The original Põhjarannik piece (in Estonian) is here.

This piece was updated to include details of the deceased and comment from Enefit Power.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

13:19

Two Narva power station workers killed in accident Updated

12:54

Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

11:52

Pandemic has made EDF procurement process more difficult

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

10:50

Kanepi faces Jaquelin Cristian in Melbourne Summer Set tournament round one

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

10:23

Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

09:55

Brown bear chosen as 2022's Animal of the Year

09:33

State railway manager promises to improve and tidy up railway platforms

09:11

Journalists: Covid council overhaul necessary but mishandled

08:34

Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

08:13

RMK restored more than 3,200 hectares of degraded wetlands in 2021

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

02.01

War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

02.01

Hiiumaa Military Museum to turn 15 this year

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

02.01

Taltech creates green turn energy specialist study module

02.01

President Alar Karis: I know we can do it together

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces

01.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

02.01

President Alar Karis: I know we can do it together

02.01

War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

01.01

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2022 with fireworks displays

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: