Two Narva power station workers killed in accident

Two men were killed in an accident at a Narva power station operated by Enefit Power, a subsidiary of the state-owned Eesti Energia, regional daily Põhjarannik reports, adding a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) investigation has been opened, under the direction of the prosecutor's office.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) received notification of a serious incident at the Enefit power station in Auvere, west of Narva city, at around 8.40 p.m. Sunday, in which two workers were killed, Põhjarannik reports (link in Estonian), during scheduled maintenance at liquid fuel plant Enefit 280.

One of the workers had gone into a fuel oil tank on cleaning duties, while wearing protective equipment, and subsequently complained to a supervisor that he was feeling unwell, shortly before losing consciousness, while the second worker, also wearing protective equipment, had gone in to rescue his colleague.

Eesti Energia's on-site rescue unit joined first responders on the scene from Sillamäe and Narva arrived at the scene, but were unable to revive the two men, aged 27 and 38, and both long term Enefit Power employees.

Andres Vainola, Enefit Power board chair, said: "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our deceased colleagues and are cooperating fully with the PPA, the prosecutor's office and the labor inspectorate to ascertain the accident's causes."

