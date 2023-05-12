Baltics to step up efforts to decouple from Russian power grid

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, after meeting in Tallinn on Friday, said that the countries will try to desynchronize from the Russian power grid to join its mainland Europe alternative ahead of the recent deadline of late 2025. The new deadline will depend on technical capacity.

"Today we agreed to continue discussions on accelerating synchronization as soon as all of the technical studies are finished. In doing so, we will try to find a joint timeline for acceleration. Ministers responsible for energy will continue working on details. And we will continue to coordinate closely with the European Commission and Poland," PM Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

"When accelerating the process, we must also consider the need to minimize technical risks and additional burden on consumers. Reconstruction of high-voltage lines and synchronous condensers is going according to plan in Estonia, with the readiness to disconnect the grids created gradually. We are better prepared with every passing day, and should the incoming analysis suggest we can expedite certain stages without too much additional risk, this should be done," Estonia's Minister of Climate Kristen Michal said in a press release.

Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins said at the press conference on Friday that desynchronization is also a priority for Latvia, adding that Lithuania's successful desynchronization test demonstrated that the goal is closer at hand than the Baltics might have thought.

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte suggested that switching the three Baltic countries' systems over to the Central European grid is both a technical and political project as the existing energy links to Russian might not be reliable. She also pointed to Russian actions in Ukraine where its forces have hit power infrastructure. Simonyte remarked that Russia might use power systems to put pressure on the Baltics.

"The political goal is clear, as none of us want to be tied to this particular grid any longer than we have to."

Lithuania has previously said that it would like to make the switch in 2024.

