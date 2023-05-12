LMC 2023 Opening session: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life

The 16th Lennart Meri Conference will be held at the Radisson Collection Hotel in Tallinn May 12-14. ERR News will be carrying live broadcasts from the conference throughout the weekend.

The theme of the conference this year is "Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life." It is taken from the text "La Vita Nuova" by the 13th-14th century Florentine poet, Dante Alighieri. The meaning of this phrase has often been debated, but in the context of the conference it refers to the new security and international order arrangements that will be needed following the return of large-scale war to Europe. As Fiona Hill has asked: How do we reconfigure ourselves internationally to deal with this?

A year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war is still ravaging Ukraine with far-reaching implications not only for Europe, but also for other regions, for the system of international organizations, and for the rule of law. It has marked the end of the post-World War II security architecture in Europe and threatened the wider international order. The LMC 2023 will consider the new, emerging international system and the changing roles of different countries, regions, and institutions.

The keynote speakers include Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte, British historian and author Timothy Garton Ash, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. The "Incipit Vita Nova" debate is moderated by Constanze Stelzenmüller.

The full agenda for the LMC talks to be broadcast by ERR News can be found at the link.

