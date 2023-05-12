LMC 2023 Opening session: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life

News
Opening session: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life
Opening session: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life Source: Lennart Meri Conference
News

The 16th Lennart Meri Conference will be held at the Radisson Collection Hotel in Tallinn May 12-14. ERR News will be carrying live broadcasts from the conference throughout the weekend.

The theme of the conference this year is "Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life." It is taken from the text "La Vita Nuova" by the 13th-14th century Florentine poet, Dante Alighieri. The meaning of this phrase has often been debated, but in the context of the conference it refers to the new security and international order arrangements that will be needed following the return of large-scale war to Europe. As Fiona Hill has asked: How do we reconfigure ourselves internationally to deal with this?

A year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war is still ravaging Ukraine with far-reaching implications not only for Europe, but also for other regions, for the system of international organizations, and for the rule of law. It has marked the end of the post-World War II security architecture in Europe and threatened the wider international order. The LMC 2023 will consider the new, emerging international system and the changing roles of different countries, regions, and institutions.

The keynote speakers include Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte, British historian and author Timothy Garton Ash, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. The "Incipit Vita Nova" debate is moderated by Constanze Stelzenmüller.

The full agenda for the LMC talks to be broadcast by ERR News can be found at the link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:05

LMC 2023 Opening session: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life

15:47

Baltics to step up efforts to decouple from Russian power grid

15:29

Kaja Kallas: Opposition putting on a spectable in the Riigikogu

15:04

Elering launches Estonia's first synchronous condenser

13:41

Fermi Energia lists two favorable sites for potential nuclear power plant

13:07

How Noored Kotkad prepares Estonia's youth for crisis situations

12:50

LMC 2023: All Men Dream, But Not Equally: Prospects for the Middle East

11:52

Education minister: Teacher had right to wear anti-Putin t-shirt

11:03

Minister: Constitution's framers never foresaw this 'legalistic terrorism'

10:06

Rescue Board called out to fight several Ida-Viru County wildfires

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

11.05

Wage hikes slow for Estonia's IT companies

11.05

Estonia mulls closing one border crossing point with Russia

08:05

Narva schoolteacher resigns over backlash at her anti-Putin t-shirt slogan

11.05

Prime minister: I have no cure for Riigikogu deadlock

07:32

Alika through to Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

11:52

Education minister: Teacher had right to wear anti-Putin t-shirt

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: