ERR in Donetsk Oblast: Ukraine holding on also thanks to Estonian weapons

Ukrainian forces are holding their positions in Eastern Ukraine also thanks to weaponry donated by Estonia. "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the positions of the 45th Artillery Brigade in Donetsk.

FH-70 howitzers from Estonia have seen front line service in Donetsk for a month and a half.

"They had been fired around 2,000 times over 40 years when we got them from Estonia. Right now, we have fired them over 1,300 times in just one month. We have no criticism, the weapon fires exactly where it is pointed. Everything depends on the skill and calculations of the gunner," Ukrainian soldier Valeri said.

"I studied both German and Estonian compasses. I use an Estonian compass to aim the weapon. I also teach guys in other units how to use it. I used to teach soldiers and officers how to use old Soviet compasses. I was the only specialist in our unit and had not choice, I had to teach. Now, I still have to advise the men sometimes," Oleg the gunner shared.

Andrii, who trained in Estonia with Oleg, said that he and his brothers in arms also attended the February 24 military parade in Estonia this year.

"Your people left a brilliant impression. It was clear that it is a major holiday for you. That you know what independence means and are ready to fight for it. I wish this was the same in Ukraine."

But the Ukrainians do not have the time or mood for parades now.

"The situation is very tense. Both sides are firing at one another. There are artillery duels. We are trying to hit their howitzers, while they are trying to hit ours. They are also firing accurately. If that wasn't the case, we would already have pushed to the border. One must not underestimate the enemy," Valeri said.

It takes between two and ten shells to hit a target, depending on the distance and weather conditions.

"We get our ammunition from NATO partners. We have no problems with that. We are getting ammunition all the time. But how much is a war secret," Valeri added.

--

