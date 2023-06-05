Estlink 2 maintenance may raise electricity prices

Maintenance on the Estlink 2 undersea cable that runs between Estonia and Finland may push up electricity prices for Estonian consumers.

The work has been deliberately planned for the summer so it will affect customers less, transmission system operator Elering board member Kalle Kilk said.

Work is being carried out on both the Finnish and Estonian sides and will last for two weeks, he said.

Prices may rise as it will limit the amount of cheaper Finnish- renewable energy produced electricity coming to Estonia, energy expert Marko Allikson told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"It's the wind from Finland in particular that has brought our prices down," he said.

Looking at Monday's prices, Finns are paying an average of 4 cents per kilowatt-hour while Estonians are paying 9 cents.

