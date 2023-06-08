Estlink 2 repairs push up electricity prices

Electricity prices have risen this week due to maintenance work on undersea cables between Estonia and Finland.

On Thursday, the average price per megawatt-hour was €109 compared to €53 on Sunday before work began. Last week's average price was €54.

The peak price on Thursday was €300. The last time it was this high was in April.

Estlink 2 undergoing two weeks of repair work which limits the amount of cheap Finnish energy that can reach the Estonian market. Finns are currently paying €24 per megawatt-hour for their electricity and the price has not risen above €28 this week.

Energy expert Marko Allikson told ERR that the price is also driven up by the low production of wind energy and splitting Estonian-produced solar power with Latvia and Lithuania.

Prices are expected to fall around Midsummer's Day at the end of June and Allikson said maintenance work ends on June 18.

"After that, solar energy will probably start to lower prices on the Estonian electricity exchange during the day," he added.

Estlink 1 and Estlink 2 have a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

During the works, Estlink 2's capacity is reduced from 650 megawatts to 358 megawatts. Estlink 1 is working as usual.

--

