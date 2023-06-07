MPs want Russian crimes special tribunal to become foreign policy priority

Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The establishment of a special international tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine should become a foreign policy priority for Estonia, 94 Riigikogu members agreed on Wednesday.

A draft petition signed by 94 MPs was submitted to the Riigikogu by Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross this afternoon.

It said that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is the "most brutal act of aggression in Europe" since World War Two and "requires an adequate legal response".

The MPs said the crime of aggression is the "most serious" breach of international law and the "root cause" of all other illegal acts carried out in Ukraine.

It highlights that the crime is carried out by leaders of the state and without their prosecution it is "not possible to achieve a just and lasting peace both in Ukraine and in the whole of Europe," the draft says.

The 94 MPs support the creation of a special international tribunal managed by the UN General Assembly to hold Russia's leaders to account.

It also calls for this issue to become a priority for Estonia's foreign policy.

The Riigikogu calls on the government and president to raise this issue in all meetings with foreign governments, international organizations, and forums that Estonia is a member of.

It also wants the coalition to increase cooperation with Ukraine in investigating the crime of aggression and bringing criminals to justice.

--

Editor: Helen Wright



