Experts do not hold it likely war will spill over to Transnistria

News
Transnistria.
Transnistria. Source: Pixabay
News

Ukrainian military activity reaching Transnistria is unlikely experts in Estonia believe. Rather, there is hope that Chisinau can bring the separatist area on board through diplomatic means after the Ukrainian victory.

Russian volunteer units have crossed the border into Russia with backing from Ukraine. This is forcing Russia to send more troops to the area, ostensibly making it easier for Ukraine's counteroffensive to achieve its goals. An attack against Russian troops in Transnistria would not have the same effect, suggested Indrek Kannik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

"They could not move any additional units to Transnistria as they simply lack access to the area. There is nothing more they can achieve there," Kannik remarked.

They do not have a corridor to the Black Sea nor an air link as the region is surrounded by Moldovan, Ukrainian or NATO airspace, Kalev Stoicescu, member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said.

"The head of Transnistria urged Russia to increase the number of so-called peacekeepers there. Russia has not done it most likely because it is logistically quite impossible," Stoicescu suggested.

Kannik also believes that to be the reason why Ukraine will likely not intervene in Transnistria. Russia currently has a few thousand troops there, which do not pose any real threat to Ukraine. "It is not a force capable of carrying out operations independently."

Stoicescu agrees. "Otherwise, they would have taken action by now and neutralized the Russian presence there."

While Ukraine would be entirely capable of kicking the Russians out of Transnistria, it would entail several risks – there are huge warehouses full of old munitions there, meaning that military activity would likely result in major explosions. But if Ukraine wins, the troops in Transnistria could just lay down their arms at some point.

"I believe they understand that there is no way for them to win this war, and that it will likely be possible to negotiate their departure in one form or another," Kannik said.

However, the other differences between Moldova and the pro-Russian enclave still need to be resolved. "Transnistria is like a miniature Soviet Disneyland. If we think about how Moldova is making a push for the EU and probably NATO, those two things – the policy in Chisinau and Tiraspol – do not mix," Kalev Stoicescu said.

The heads of Transnistria are pragmatic in the end, Kannik suggested, giving the example of Moldova's EU association agreement. "Transnistria allows its products to be stamped with the 'Made in Moldova' label, which is requires for them to hit European markets."

But keeping the possibility of an attack on the table plays into the Ukrainians' hands. It is important for them to convince the Russians that their situations is hopeless, Kannik said. And this also applies in Transnistria.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:34

Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

13:54

PM: Is it too much to ask for opposition to respect the will of the people?

13:11

Jüri Ratas: Tax hikes to undermine prosperity

12:11

Ilmar Raag: Estonia is tired of the world constantly ending

11:20

Experts do not hold it likely war will spill over to Transnistria

10.06

Former president Rüütel: Same-sex marriage would polarize Estonian society

10.06

Gallery: Urmas Reinsalu elected new Isamaa leader Updated

10.06

Outgoing Isamaa leader: Coalition parties are in SALK's pocket

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

10.06

Martin Helme returned as EKRE chair

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

09.06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

10.06

Former president Rüütel: Same-sex marriage would polarize Estonian society

10.06

Summer in Estonia will bring the inevitable mosquitoes

10.06

LSM lists summer festivals taking place across all three Baltic states

10.06

Martin Rump represents Estonia at centennial Le Mans 24 Hours

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: