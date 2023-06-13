Ukrainian parliamentary delegation on official visit to Estonia this week

Representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, are on four-day official visit to Estonia from today, Tuesday.

Led by chair of the Ukraine-Estonia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Arsenii Pushkarenko, the seven-member delegation are due to meet with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and his deputies, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Jüri Ratas (Center), as well as members of the Riigikogu's National Defence Committee, and the Estonia-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group itself.

The delegation is also set to visit the Estonian Centre for International Development and to meet with Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE), as well as with representatives of the interior ministry and of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

The visit lasts until Friday.

