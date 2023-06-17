Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

News
Unicorn Squad's appearance on ETV Sunday morning show
Unicorn Squad's appearance on ETV Sunday morning show "Hommik Anuga". Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech) and the education provider HK Unicorn Squad, which promotes tech education for girls, signed a cooperation agreement on Saturday aimed at developing IT and tech education among girls at all school levels.

HK Unicorn Squad, which has been in operation for five years, has so far offered tech education to elementary and middle school girls, while nearly 3,000 girls participate in their interest groups.

Together with Taltech's initiative, IT, natural sciences and technology education will also be extended to girls who have reached high school, making available TalTech learning laboratories and lecturers, as well as the students. 

In total, project managers want to involve up to 1,000 high school students in IT and tech courses.

Most especially, Taltech wants to bring more women students to the university's engineering, natural sciences and IT faculties and course, but who have so far chosen other majors, for various reasons. 

Hanno Tomberg, head of the Taltech's open university (Avatud ülikool) department, the percentage of women among the applicants for such professions remains small, although the opportunities for men and women to apply for engineering or software development are supposed to be equal on the labor market.

The longer-term goal is to provide technology education to up to 4,000 girls.  

HK Unicorn Squad says its mission is to develop girls' interest in technology, robotics and natural sciences from an early age and in so doing increase the proportion of women in ICT.

Unicorn Squad and Taltech's Virumaa College have been cooperating since last year.

The cooperation agreement is concluded for a six-year term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:50

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

18:06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17:48

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17:43

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

17:38

Riigikogu EU affairs committee: Estonia should decide for itself on mining

17:34

Ministry chief: We will go on raising the cost of the war to Russia

16:59

Estonian navy to hold family-friendly open day

16:46

Poor strawberry season may lead to surge in sales fraud

16:41

Destructive ash tree pest may spread from Russia to Estonia

16:31

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

13:11

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: