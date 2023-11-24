Tallinn international robotics festival attracts over 3,000 competitors

Last week, more than 3,000 students, families and enthusiasts from 26 different countries gathered at Tallinn's Unibet Arena to build robots, compete and catch a glimpse at some of the latest technological advances at Robotex International, one the world's top robotics events.

The 22nd Robotex International saw 887 competitors from all around the world come to Tallinn to battle in 14 different robotics competitions over two days. With a drone race, water rally, line following and several different "sumo" events taking place, there was plenty of opportunities for all kinds of robots to get involved.

The "ItLug" team from Italy was the most successful team this year, earning the most podium positions overall.

With almost 800 children taking part in 162 different teams, young, up-and-coming robotics experts had the chance to compete against each other in Robot League, where they presented their own unique creations based on the theme "My Car Free City." The theme was inspired by the Tallinn Green Capital initiative, which hosted the event in cooperation with Robotex. The aim was to bring the focus of the city more towards the people and include a range of companies and nonprofits in supporting environmentally friendly solutions.

A robot at Robotex International. Source: Kenneth Kadastik.

There were also a series of workshops, designed to foster interest in robotics-related topics. Most popular was the TalTech flashlight building workshop, where many of those attending experienced soldering for the first time.

"The workshops were especially popular on Saturday. Attendees ranged in age from kindergarteners all the way to senior citizens," said Juta Asuja, head of workshops at Robotex. According to Asuja, there were even ten especially dedicated fans who managed to participate in all the different workshops on offer over the two days. "Naturally, we were very happy to see so many attendees this year," said Asuja.

Robotex International CEO Nathan Metsala was also deleighted with this year's event. "The vast number of competitors from so many countries is an indication to us that engineering and robotics continue to be globally important fields of interest," said Metsala.

Robotex International CEO Nathan Metsala chats to President of Estonia Alar Karis. Source: Kenneth Kadastik.

"I am personally happy with our organizational team and owe a great deal to our hard working volunteers, who helped us make the vision for 2023 a reality. We are proud and we can confirm that Robotex 2024 will be even greater - this past weekend was only the beginning!"

Robotex International 2023 was organized by the non-profit Mittetulundusühing Robotex.

