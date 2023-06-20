Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

Kigoma.
Kigoma. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo
Kigoma, a 13-year-old male black rhino, passed away in a zoo tragedy on Monday.

The zoo moved rhinos Kigoma and Kibibi to another enclosure, as the previous one was about to start a three-month floor renovation.

The temporary location, a former elephant enclosure, where the Indian bison most recently lived had been adapted for rhinos, and efforts were made to eliminate potential dangers to the animals. Since last week, the caretakers and veterinarians have been observing Kibibi and Kigoma around-the-clock. The caregivers observed that Kigoma was calm and exhibited no symptoms of anxiety in his new home.

Unfortunately, at midday, Kigoma pushed himself up and got his head and horns stuck between between two metal bars, unable to release himself. Even with zookeepers and vets on hand, releasing the 1.2-ton rhino proved difficult. The beam had been cut, but it was too late; the rhino had passed away.

Male rhino Kigoma was born in 2010 and introduced to Tallinn Zoo in 2013, he was serene and at times timid.

Kigoma's tragic departure came as a shock to all staff, the zoo reports.

Kigoma moved into the temporal enclosure house. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo
Kigoma. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo

--

Editor: Kerttu Kaldoja, Kristina Kersa

