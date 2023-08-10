Gallery: Unique contact zoo to encounter parrots opens in Lasnamäe, Tallinn

The Papago Paradise contact zoo has opened in Tallinn, allowing visitors to become acquainted with birds.

At the Lasnamäe contact zoo, you can meet a variety of parrot species, including macaws, Moluccan cockatoos (salmon-crested cockatoos), African grey parrots, and others.

Visitors can learn about the birds, their traits and behavior.

