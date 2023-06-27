Riigikogu board consulting on opposition amendment solution

Riigikogu board.
Riigikogu board. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Board of the Riigikogu on Tuesday discussed how to proceed with the hundreds of amendments submitted to draft legislation by the opposition which must now be replied to. Another meeting will be held in July.

The board did not reach a conclusion and will now consult with the parliament's Board of Elders. A solution to obstruction is also being sought.

Riigikogu Chairman Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) said the number of amendments is very large and it will be hard to process them all within the allotted 20-day time period.

Jüri Ratas (Center), who represents the opposition on the board, is not particularly optimistic.

He said if an agreement cannot be reached with the opposition parties, EKRE, Isamaa and Center, to withdraw the remarks, then they must be replied to within the time frame.

"Does it mean special sessions, does it mean, once the autumn season has started, additional sessions, all of that will have to be discussed in the Board of Elders," Ratas said.

Both MPs seemed to think an agreement could be reached in the future. It may be possible to reduce the number of amendments that need to be replied to. Currently, the number stands at around 500.

The Board of Elders will meet on July 11 and consists of the Riigikogu board and leaders of the party factions. 

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

