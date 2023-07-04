Work on Tori bridge reveals fragments of 1923 War of Independence memorial

News
Fragments of the original Tori monument from 1923.
Fragments of the original Tori monument from 1923.
News

Tori Monument to the War of Independence fragments were uncovered during the demolition of the old pillars of the Tori Bridge in Pärnu County. The original monument was destroyed by the Red Army in August of 1945, while the Tori bridge was opened in 1956.

The original monument, designed by Anton Starkopf and sculpted by August Pärnwas, was unveiled in Tori a century ago on June 24, 1923.

Subsequently, the monument was blown up in August 1945 and the resulting rubble was used as filler for the concrete mixture used in the construction of Tori bridge, which was opened in 1956.

The damaged low-relief was saved by Nikolai Kõlvart, who hid it in his home.

In 1989, the restored monument was unveiled anew on 30 September. It is engraved with the names of 73 fallen: 21 more than on the original. The current monument is made of red granite and adorned with a bronze low-relief and decorations; when it was restored in 1989, its original color was not yet known.

"We knew it was granite, but we only had black-and-white photos from that time period to work with. We now know that the original stone was much darker," the director of the Tori municipality's economic department, Jüri Puust, said.

Monument to the War of Independence in Tori, 1923. Source: Estonian National Museum

Puust informed the new bridge's constructors in advance that there were rumors that fragments of the demolished monument were mixed into the concrete mixture used to build the bridge pillars. The Tori bridge was inaugurated In 1956.

"Initially, there was no evidence; however, we now have proof and are pleased to place it in the church to demonstrate what an evil authority can do to a monument erected in honor of the heroes of a small nation," Puust said.

The demolition of the bridge pillars is still underway and other pieces of the monument are likely to be found.

The low relief depicting two soldiers carrying a fallen comrade has its own story. It was created after the original, which is now housed in the Tori Museum and was donated to the restorers by Nikolai Kõlvart, a Pärnumaa antiquities collector.

"It was donated to us by Mr Kõlvart, who I believe is the grandfather of the current mayor of Tallinn. We are very grateful for that. There was mention of him collecting up old stuff like that, he found this at the time on the metal scrap yard," Puust said.

Below is the monument to the War of Independence in Tori as restored in 1989.

The monument to the War of Independence in Tori was restored in 1989.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:30

Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

11:44

Work on Tori bridge reveals fragments of 1923 War of Independence memorial

11:40

Several Tallinn Stock Exchange growth companies made losses last year

11:25

TTJA looking to regulate impartiality and validity of news programs

10:10

Kontaveit's round one Wimbledon match moved to Tuesday due to rain

09:50

Statistics: Industrial output down 12.7 percent on year to May 2023

09:49

XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival hosts around 90,000

09:17

Court revokes preliminary protection of third rural school in one district

08:35

€27 m deficit to switch Russian schools to teaching in Estonian next year

03.07

Tartu to build separate cycling, vehicle lanes on Riia tänav

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

08:35

€27 m deficit to switch Russian schools to teaching in Estonian next year

11:25

TTJA looking to regulate impartiality and validity of news programs

09:49

XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival hosts around 90,000

10:10

Kontaveit's round one Wimbledon match moved to Tuesday due to rain

03.07

Strong winds leave households across Estonia without electricity

03.07

Finland's new PM to make first foreign visit to Tallinn on Wednesday

09:50

Statistics: Industrial output down 12.7 percent on year to May 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: