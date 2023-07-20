Tallinn opens second legal graffiti art wall

The capital's second legal graffiti wall was opened in Põhja-Tallinn last weekend.

The urban canvas is located at 2 Paljassaare tee and is open to everybody at all times, Tallinn City Government said in a statement.

Artists are allowed to draw over previously made art. The user guidelines can be read on location.

Councillor Tiit Terik said graffiti is still popular among young people and there is a demand for places where young artists can showcase their creativity.

"There is a great difference between graphic art and simple doodles; creating these kinds of opportunities for artists will hopefully decrease drawings on public and private property in the city," he said.

The first legal graffiti wall in Tallinn. Source: ERR

The first legal graffiti wall was opened on a concrete wall of the Pärnu Highway viaduct in May 2022.

Põhja-Tallinn District Elder Manuela Pihlap said the region has had great success in cooperating with street artists for the past two years.

"Our experiences thus far show that interest in street art is growing among youth," said Pihlap. "The legal wall provides an additional opportunity for expression, and I hope that it reduces drawings in places where they might bother other citizens."

The idea to create a legal graffiti wall was started by the youth work wing of the Tallinn Education Department along with Põhja-Tallinn District Administration and Hundipea OÜ.

