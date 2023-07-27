Thursday's weather in Estonia clearer, drier

Thursday's weather will bring a welcome change from the heavy rainfall experienced earlier in the week, with dry conditions and temperatures up to 20C.

Conditions overnight Wednesday to Thursday were clear and with little rain. While ambient temperatures were 8-13C, this reached values as high as 16C in coastal areas at nighttime.

Thursday morning brings only a thing later of mostly cirrus or other high-altitude cloud, meaning no rain and only light breezes.

Morning temperatures are 14-16C.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, July 27, 2023. Source: ERR

The cloud will thicken, however, during the day, as wind speeds pick up a bit; westerlies of 2-8 m/s in gusts up to 11 m/s, while the ambient temperature will be 18-21C.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, July 27, 2023. Source: ERR

These breezes will die down in the evening, while clear skies are forecast for the islands. While the cloud will remain, particularly in the East, still no rain will fall and the temperature will stay at 16-19C.

Daytime weather map for the evening of Thursday, July 27, 2023. Source: ERR

Going into the weekend, there is likely to be a return of the rain, and certainly cloudy conditions, though temperatures will continue to rise into the new week, from an average of 20C daytime, 9C nighttime, on Friday, to 22-23C on average daytime Sunday to Monday, and 12-13C at night.

Four-day weather prognosis in Estonia, July 28-31, 2023. Source: ERR

Tuesday afternoon through to overnight into Wednesday saw rainfall in Tallinn reach levels of over 80 percent of the normal overall average for July, or 10 percent of the overall average annual rainfall for the capital, inundating storm drain systems and causing flooded streets.

--

