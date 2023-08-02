Former State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus to work as a lawyer

Steven-Hristo Evestus, former state prosecutor and later head of the NGO Transparency International Estonia (TI Estonia) has joined the law firm Sirel & Partners.

According to Jüri Sirel, the law firm's managing partner, Evestus will advise and defend clients in pretrial and trial proceedings in criminal cases involving public authorities, the economy and money laundering.

Evestus has worked in the prosecutor's office for 17 years in various positions, from assistant prosecutor to chief state prosecutor.

Since 2019, he has worked as a content creator and trainer for e-learning courses on anti-corruption, anti-money laundering and data protection at CybExer Technologies, a cyber security company. Since then, he has been involved in the activities of Transparency International's accredited representative TI Estonia (MTÜ Korruptsioonivaba Eesti) as chair of the board and later as CEO.

