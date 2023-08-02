Former State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus to work as a lawyer

Society
Society

Steven-Hristo Evestus, former state prosecutor and later head of the NGO Transparency International Estonia (TI Estonia) has joined the law firm Sirel & Partners.

According to Jüri Sirel, the law firm's managing partner, Evestus will advise and defend clients in pretrial and trial proceedings in criminal cases involving public authorities, the economy and money laundering.

Evestus has worked in the prosecutor's office for 17 years in various positions, from assistant prosecutor to chief state prosecutor.

Since 2019, he has worked as a content creator and trainer for e-learning courses on anti-corruption, anti-money laundering and data protection at CybExer Technologies, a cyber security company. Since then, he has been involved in the activities of Transparency International's accredited representative TI Estonia (MTÜ Korruptsioonivaba Eesti) as chair of the board and later as CEO.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Minister Tsahkna still owns part of company developing field hospitals

11:05

Latvia mulling additional banking profits tax

10:24

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE both see support fall on week

10:14

Former State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus to work as a lawyer

10:00

Former Nordica CEO: No one foresaw spike in demand

09:46

Krisiina Alliksaar starts work as culture ministry secretary general

09:25

July grocery inflation: Price of carrots and onions rose the most

09:08

Siim Kallas' car tax idea sparks wave of criticism

08:54

Paper: Kristi Tiivas may become next EAS/KredEx board chair

08:36

Expert: Wagner Group heading to Niger not to be ruled out

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

01.08

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

01.08

World War two-era soldier's coffin in Estonia 'booby-trapped' with grenade

01.08

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

01.08

Estonians use diminutives little, but creatively

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: