Bogs, bones and bodies: Violent past of northern European mires

Thousands of people have been laid to rest in Europe's peat bogs over the millennia, whether through human sacrifices, slayings or more or less dignified burials. Studies of bog bodies usually focus on the individual biographies of several well-preserved mummies, but now a team of scientists has developed a bird's-eye overview of all northern European peat bog remains and discovered a previously unnoticed pattern of human sacrifice and violence.

"The goal of our research was to provide a bigger picture. While individual bog body studies are fascinating, we must also look for broader shifts in people's practices and worldviews over time," Pikne Kama, co-author of the study and an advisor of sacred natural sites at the Estonian National Heritage Board, explains.

In the research publication the authors explain that the current knowledge of "the bog body phenomenon" is biased in two important respects:

First, the distinction between bog mummies and bog skeletons is often misleading because it relates merely to preservation circumstances, not human past practices. Nevertheless, well-preserved mummy research continues to dominate the debate and as a result, too broad conclusions are drawn from a small sample, which is not necessarily representative.

Second, most overviews cover narrow time periods and specific regions So some parts of Europe (e.g. Norway, Finland, Poland and the Baltic States) and some time periods (especially the medieval and post-medieval) are rarely included in general overviews.

The authors give the first pan-European analysis of all well-dated human remains from northern European mires and the British Isles. Their database is now based on 266 sites and more than 1000 sets of remains. "Of course, not all of these remains are mummies. Some of them are skeletons or even partial skeletal remains," Kama went on to explain the research.

The estimated number of known bog bodies in Europe, including bog mummies and bog skeletons, is around 2000. Recent regional surveys have uncovered many more sites and the number of bog skeletons and skeletal fragments now greatly outnumbers the number of bog mummies. Many discoveries have been lost in the past or are only known through published sources; these are commonly referred to as "paper" bog bodies as they were documented in writing.

The circumstances of preservation

Raised bogs, with their low oxygen levels and antibacterial properties of Sphagnum moss, can result in full body mummification. However, human tissue survival is also affected by how quickly a person was immersed in water, the temperature and time of year, as well as the presence of insects and internal microorganisms. In general, the most resistant to bog decay are bones, teeth, skin, hair and nails.

Only bones will be preserved in more alkaline mires. Similarly, garments made of wool, skin and leather may be well kept, whereas plant fiber clothing, such as linen, would deteriorate rather fast. Even inside a single bog, preservation conditions can vary greatly, and circumstances within mires might alter over time as well.

The researchers determined that such variation in environment and preservation levels demonstrates that earlier sharp classifications between bog mummies and bog skeletons are unjustified and that any distribution map of findings is always uneven.

Moreover, human remains discovered in bogs were virtually always deposited there intentionally. "When it comes to the wild animals that live in the bogs, finding their remains is extremely rare. There are a few exceptions, but in general, the development of bog bodies requires some kind of human effort or practice. It is usually a specific human practice, such as ritual human sacrifice, but it could also be tied to a murder," Kama went on to say.

Geographical divide

The majority of the study's data comes from what are now Denmark, Ireland, and northern Germany. In many of these locations, only the remains of a single individual were discovered in a bog; however, sites with multiple individuals, typically two or four, have been identified as well, but they are extremely rare.

One notable exception is the Danish site of Alken Enge, which contains the remains of more than 380 people slain in violent conflict and dumped in open water "Denmark has historically been significantly more densely populated, with more bog bodies discovered per unit of land than elsewhere," the researcher explained.

There have been considerably fewer discoveries in Poland, Finland and the Baltic states. In particular, only two Estonian sites were considered in the final analysis. "Certainly, there are more of them around here than the study suggests, as evidenced by numerous reports in folklore and the press, but unfortunately, little is known about these remains. So we don't know if someone was buried there 50 years ago or, say, in the late Iron Age," Kama explained.

Most of the discoveries have come to light during peat extraction and drainage work; however, much less peatland in Baltic states has been drained and exploited than in western Europe. So there have been fewer opportunities to find bog remains here. As new findings emerge, it will possible to amend the patterns and conclusions laid out in this analysis, the researcher said.

Unfortunately, compared to the past, the likelihood of discovering new peat bog remains has diminished significantly. Even though peat exploitation flourished in Eastern Europe during the Soviet era, it began to present a new challenge: "Since the 1960s and 1970s and the introduction of large machinery, there have been few scientific discoveries. And we observe the same in western Europe," Kama continued. "Even if a body emerges from a bog during machine excavation, it is not guaranteed that the tractor or machine operator will notice it.

The secrets of bog mummies

The cause of death is known in just 57 of over 1,000 fatalities. "Because soft tissues are more preserved in peat bog burials than in cemeteries, it is sometimes easier to determine the cause of death from the bones of persons retrieved from peat bogs. Certain injuries and deformation marks, for example, may be clearly visible," Kama said, adding that data shows that in many cases, this is still unknown.

When a cause could be identified, however, it was usually an act of violence, such as stabbings, head injuries, strangulation or hanging.

The team suggested that even setting aside accidental deaths, the significant evidence for violent deaths (and the large number of repeatedly used sites) shows that most finds reflect intentional depositions.

In general, separating "ritualistic" from other types of violent activities, such as military confrontations, raids or robberies, is sometimes impossible based solely on archaeological data. The exceptions would be "cult sites," where other things were ritually buried alongside human bodies. The same could be said of people who were subjected to excessive violence or "overkill," which are generally classified as ritualistic offerings as well.

According to the data, the bulk of the remains discovered in the bogs were men. "Some bog graves were formed as a result of military activities and are associated with warriors; for example, in Denmark, there is a bog called Alken Enge, where the remains of dozens of men killed in battle," Kama explained.

But while males form the largest group, a middle period finds show almost equal numbers of females and males. Children of various ages are were found as well.

In general, human remains have been deposited in mires from the Mesolithic through contemporary periods, but the researchers noted that the study of long-term trends is still lacking. As a result, they proposed dividing the bog bodies into six time groups based on chronological peaks and spatial clustering.

The earliest peak concerns a cluster of skeletal remains from southern Sweden and Denmark, which dates to the fourth millennium BC. There is also a concentration of skeletons dating to the later second millennium BC in the area of modern-day Ireland and Britain. The Iron Age and Roman period are generally considered as the peak of the "bog body phenomenon," with finds distributed throughout north-west Europe. The earliest findings from Germany, Poland and the Baltic states date this period, namely from 1000 BC to 1100 AD. And yet, the majority of the medieval and later finds mainly come from Scotland and Ireland.

The researchers suggested that the new mapping sheds better light on how the practice of burying bodies in the bog evolved and expanded. The Stone Age and the Middle Ages lived in the same environment, but their thoughts, habits and beliefs were already radically different. So the later period shows both a marked intensification in the economic exploitation of mires and a simultaneous continuation of "pagan" practices, including "ritual" depositions well until early modern times. This illustrates that mire burials had multiple meanings at any one time.

Why were human remains deposited in mires?

The researchers have summarized these reasons into five categories:

The remains of ritualistic sacrifice to supernatural powers, for example for fertility or agricultural success;

Burials of deceased (and sometimes executed) individuals who had transgressed social conventions and were not allowed burial in a usual way;

Victims of criminal acts;

"Deviant" burial customs;

Accidental deaths in treacherous circumstances, e.g. drowning.

The detailed comparative studies of spatial and temporal trends concerning these assumed causes of death are still lacking. "Even bog bodies from the same period may be linked to different traditions," Kama said. "And is the late 16th-century Rabivere bog mummy discovered in Estonia comparable to the bog mummy discovered in Ireland during the same time period, could there be some similarity in their origins?"

A unique source of information

Kama also pointed out that the finds provide valuable information about the way of life of the people of the period that is not usually found elsewhere. "In the case of mummified bodies, it is sometimes possible even to reconstruct the time of the last meal these people consumed. We can also look at their hairstyles and clothes. It certainly provides information that we don't otherwise have, or have very little, from traditional burials," he said.

In sum, the team identified regional and chronological trends in the deposition of human remains in European mires using data from over 1000 individuals. They showed that bog mummies, which have been key to scientific arguments to far, represent merely one end of a puzzle. These bog mummies are often more recent in date and are only found in certain sections of northern Europe. The more inclusive technique, which includes bog bones, enables for the detection of previously overlooked trends.

According to the overall research, there is strong evidence for violent causes of death, and in certain cases, such findings have a clear "ritual" nature. The researchers also pointed out that accidental deaths and potential suicides may have been more common in earlier time periods than previously believed.

The scope of the investigation, paired with new technologies, helped the researchers to discovery of previously unknown patterns. The team has now built a detailed database that includes all well-dated finds of human remains from mires (peatlands) throughout Northern Europe. South-central Europe and the Mediterranean are excluded, as they have very few mires.

So, if you come across an older-looking corpse in a bog, notify both the heritage agency and the police. The context and exact location of the human remains are the most crucial aspects of archaeological discovery and without professional assistance, this is easily lost.

The study is published in Antiquity.

