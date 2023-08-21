Finland considers ban on swastika

News
Central Helsinki skyline viewed from Kauppatori.
Central Helsinki skyline viewed from Kauppatori. Source: Kai Vare/ERR
News

Finnish national broadcaster Yle reports that following a proposal by MP Ben Zyskowicz, the Finnish government is considering a ban on the swastika.

The proposal by Zyskowicz is part of a larger package being prepared by a working group tasked with proposing concrete measures to effectively combat racism and discrimination.

The Finnish government established the task force after a number of racism-related controversies erupted in the country during the summer. The working group has also discussed the swastika's prohibition. According to Yle, however, there is no consensus among the ruling parties on the issue.

In addition to the swastika, Zyskowicz suggested that the hammer and sickle, the symbol of the Soviet Union, should also be prohibited.

Parliament is expected to vote on the working group's proposals in early September.

In ancient Scandinavia, the swastika may have represented the world's rotation around the North Pole; however, it became a negative symbol in the West when Nazi leader Adolf Hitler combined the swastika with the three colors of the German Imperial flag (red, black, and white).

There are a number of countries in Europe where the swastika is now banned.

The swastika is not banned in the United States; the U.S. believes that the government cannot judge people's political or religious beliefs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karl Kivil, Kristina Kersa

Source: Yle

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:48

VIDEO | Rasmus Mägi reaches World Championship final with strong finish

21:13

Finland considers ban on swastika

20:43

Võrklaev: Car registration tax is not enough, annual tax is also needed

20:09

Eesti 200 wants car tax to be transformed into environmental tax

18:56

Expert: Avian flu situation in Estonia as critical as in Finland

18:13

Over 300 Estonian companies still export to Russia

17:31

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

17:30

Justice chancellor proposes removal of EKRE MP's parliamentary immunity

16:50

34 candidates seek position of Ida-Viru County Special Representative

16:19

Margus Tsahkna: G7 statement interim stage on Ukraine's path to NATO

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.08

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

13:28

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

10:05

EU demands substantial fines for late directive implementation in Estonia

10:28

Price of electricity spikes on Monday

19.08

Ida-Viru County leaders test-fly to south Finland

08:26

State pays half-a-million euros in first Nursipalu real estate deal

20.08

Alar Karis: The ability to politely agree to disagree is in decline

07:23

112 emergency number experiences disruption in Estonia early Monday morning

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: