Newest patrol boat addition to PPA fleet starts work in seas off Hiiumaa

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has taken possession of a brand new patrol boat, to be used by its Kärdla station, on the island of Hiiumaa.

Christened the Rahu, the 17-meter vessel was built by Baltic Workboats (BWB) on neighboring Saaremaa, at a cost of €2.3 million.

Kaido Kõplas, head of the PPA's Western Prefecture, told that the Rahu will improve the capabilities the Kärdla division has at its disposal to respond to incidents at sea.

Kõplas told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that: "Since she is highly seaworthy, we can get there faster and in challenging weather conditions. We can better transport the sick off the smaller islands, where necessary, plus this boat also has the option for being lifted on to a jetty by the stern."

He added that search and rescue activities in shallower waters, even those thick with reed beds and other vegetation, will be enhanced thanks to the acquisition.

The PPA Western Prefecture earlier received two new patrol boats for the Saaremaa and Pärnu County regions, though the Rahu is the largest of the three new vessels.

