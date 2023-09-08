Estonian Ambassador to Turkey Väino Reinart presents credentials

Estonian Ambassador to Turkey Väino Reinart presents his credentials.
Estonian Ambassador to Turkey Väino Reinart presents his credentials. Source: Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
On Thursday, September 7, Estonian Ambassador to Turkey Väino Reinart presented his credentials to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In their conversation following the presentation ceremony, the ambassador and the president concentrated on bilateral relations, as well as on the security situation in the neighborhood and the need for closer cooperation with like-minded countries.

"The successful cooperation of Estonia and Turkey that spans more than a hundred years has gone through different periods, and I believe this is why we understand each other quite well," Reinart said. "This sense of understanding has made us allies and helped us during difficult times. We have always had a sense of mutual support with Turkey and I am sure Turkey has also felt this."

Väino Reinart has previously been Estonian ambassador to the European Union, the United States of America, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Afghanistan. In addition to the Turkey, Reinart is co-accredited to the Republic of the Philippines and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Editor: Michael Cole

