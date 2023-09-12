Metaprint fails to answer Riigikogu committee's questions by deadline

The Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee did not receive answers from AS Metaprint regarding the company's business activity in Russia by the deadline it had set the firm.

The committee wanted to question the company's representative on August 29 but sent its questions in writing after the former refused to attend the sitting.

The parliamentary committee's questions included how Metaprint has altered its business activity since February 24, 2022, which steps has it taken to leave the Russian market, who the firm has consulted regarding its Russia business' compliance with sanctions, where the company got the money to build a plant in Russia and whether it has sponsored a political party or organization.

The company was also asked to provide records of Russian border crossings of fully laden and empty trucks going back to March.

The company was given until September 11 to answer the questions, while it had not done so by the afternoon of September 12.

Committee member Tõnis Mölder (Center) told ERR that he is not aware of Metaprint having approached the committee for an extension.

"From what I've gathered, they feel they do not have anything to add or explain to the public in this matter," the MP remarked.

Mölder said that the committee will have to weigh its options, and that the Center Party has proposed putting together a special investigative committee of the parliament. But that requires broader political will.

"Our assumption in this process is that the prime minister and people in those companies with ties to her would want to provide the public with clear and transparent answers Because this has not been done, questions remain, which can sow doubt in society," Mölder said.

AS Metaprint is the parent company of Stark Logistics a stake in which was until recently owned by Arvo Hallik, husband to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!