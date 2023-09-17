Leasing providers advise against taking vehicles to Russia

People and cars waiting to cross into Russia at the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023.
People and cars waiting to cross into Russia at the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information to suggest Russia might ban the entry of vehicles with Estonian plates as a counter to the EU's recent decision to ban entry to Russian vehicles, leasing providers advise against crossing the Russian border in a car leased in Estonia.

Karin Saar, head of leasing for Swedbank, said that the bank does not recommend taking leased vehicles to Russia, Delfi reports.

"Swedbank's standard casco insurance policy does not cover incidents in Russia. The conditions also state that the expropriation of the leased vehicle will not be treated as an insured event," Saar said.

Martin Ilves, head of Coop Leasing, said that if a leased vehicle is confiscated, the lessee must still perform all of their financial obligations to the lessor.

A spokesperson for Luminor Leasing said that the company does not provide authorization for leased vehicles to enter Russia or Belarus.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

