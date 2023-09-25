Estonian MP: Russia should be isolated from European space sector

Europe should not cooperate with Russia in space, Riigikogu member Mario Kadastik (Reform) said while attending the European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) in Vienna.

At the annual plenary Russia's status as an associate member will be put to vote.

"Cooperation with Russia is also out of the question in space. The aim of the European space sector should be total isolation of Russia, in order to raise our capability in space together with Ukraine in the future," said Kadastik, head of the Estonian Delegation in a statement on Monday.

EISC offers national parliaments of Europe an opportunity to exchange information, hold discussions and make analyses relating to the space policy sector.

Resolutions adopted at the meetings of the EISC are non-binding, but the organization helps define the role of the legislators of European countries in dealing with space issues.

Estonia's space program focuses on the development of "high-technology based business in Estonia", increasing the export of products and services, and developing the local space industry, education and science.

--

