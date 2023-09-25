Estonian MP: Russia should be isolated from European space sector

News
Mario Kadastik
Mario Kadastik Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Europe should not cooperate with Russia in space, Riigikogu member Mario Kadastik (Reform) said while attending the European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) in Vienna.

At the annual plenary Russia's status as an associate member will be put to vote.

"Cooperation with Russia is also out of the question in space. The aim of the European space sector should be total isolation of Russia, in order to raise our capability in space together with Ukraine in the future," said Kadastik, head of the Estonian Delegation in a statement on Monday.

EISC offers national parliaments of Europe an opportunity to exchange information, hold discussions and make analyses relating to the space policy sector.

Resolutions adopted at the meetings of the EISC are non-binding, but the organization helps define the role of the legislators of European countries in dealing with space issues.

Estonia's space program focuses on the development of "high-technology based business in Estonia", increasing the export of products and services, and developing the local space industry, education and science.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:52

MPs support extension of EU's Ukrainian refugee temporary protection policy

20:23

2024 budget revenues to reach €16.8 billion, expenses €17.7 billion

19:38

Astronomer: Northern Lights will be visible more often until 2025

18:54

Estonian MP: Russia should be isolated from European space sector

18:25

Estonia plans to stop compensating farmers for geese damage

17:55

Kallas to make official visit to Finland on Friday

17:35

Education union to decide on teachers' strike on Tuesday evening

17:00

EKRE member fined for hanging Estonian SSR flag in Tallinn's Old Town

16:34

Rescue Board to evacuate 1,000 volunteers in Muuga as part of exercise

16:04

Interview: Estonia has overlooked a generation of young Russians

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

11:51

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

24.09

Scientists disagree on whether old munitions retrieval safe in the Baltic

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

19:38

Astronomer: Northern Lights will be visible more often until 2025

08:02

Latvia-Belarus border 'migratory pressure' not felt in Estonia so far

10:37

New episodes of Russian TV series 'Puppets' to be made in Estonia

23.09

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: