Executive: Climate law legislative intent document too vague

The newly completed climate law legislative intent document fails to address important issues, comes off declarative and vague, CEO of Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) Ahti Asmann finds.

The legislative intent document describes steps necessary for the law to be adopted on 15 pages.

Asmann told ERR that even though Estonia has pledged to be climate neutral by 2050, while ensuring economic growth and equal treatment of people and companies, there seems to be no plan currently for what Estonia wants to achieve and how it plans to go about it.

"It is obvious that achieving climate neutrality will in the future limit freedom of activity and decisions all of which needs to be regulated," the executive said.

He believes that the climate law should help answer important questions, such as whether CO2 emissions need to be curbed at all costs or only in tandem with economic growth.

"What are the alternatives to reaching the goal? What is feasible in Estonia? What are we willing to do and whether the end justifies the means? Is it justified to limit the basic rights of Estonian citizens and companies for that goal?"

Asmann said that the climate law legislative intent document fails to answer any of these questions. Its phrasing is too declarative and vague.

"I would have expected a vision of how Estonia plans to perform its obligations, the chance to determine whether there even is a plan and whether it's any good. Rather, the legislative intent document urges coming up with a plan."

Asmann suggested Estonia needs a climate law two years ago, saying that people and companies need it to be able to make long-term plans and know the legal limits.

The Ministry of Climate wants to have the climate law enter into force in early 2025.

The EU has set a target for reducing CO2 emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and wants to become climate neutral by 2050.

