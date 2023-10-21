November's switch to winter diesel will lead to price rises at gas stations

Gas stations in Estonia have started retailing what is known as transition fuel ahead of winter – diesel which can withstand the cold more.

As its name suggests, this transitional diesel bridges the gap between summer and winter fuel.

Winter diesel, known also as "arctic" diesel, which can withstand outside temperatures of -30 degrees, meaning diesel vehicles can start even on the coldest winter mornings.

The switch is made wholesale at pump, and brings with it a price rise of up to a couple of cents per liter, normally.

Risto Sülluste, marketing manager at Neste, said: "However, price changes are possible due to changes in the world market and in oil prices, but it is difficult to forecast at present how this will go."

Circle K Estonian motor fuels pricing manager Indrek Sass said the company's gas stations already sell transitional fuel, which has a guaranteed low temperature tolerance of at least -15 degrees

Again, diesel prices at pump have not risen yet.

Sass said: "The switch to 'arctic' diesel fuel in November will most likely push up the retail price of the fuel, due to its more expensive purchase price,."

Diesel in Estonia actually fell in price this month, from €1.719 per liter at the start of October, to €1.629 to €1.649 per liter mid-month, as a result of a fall in prices on the world market.

--

