November's switch to winter diesel will lead to price rises at gas stations

News
Circle K gas station.
Circle K gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Gas stations in Estonia have started retailing what is known as transition fuel ahead of winter – diesel which can withstand the cold more.

As its name suggests, this transitional diesel bridges the gap between summer and winter fuel.

Winter diesel, known also as "arctic" diesel, which can withstand outside temperatures of -30 degrees, meaning diesel vehicles can start even on the coldest winter mornings.

The switch is made wholesale at pump, and brings with it a price rise of up to a couple of cents per liter, normally.

Risto Sülluste, marketing manager at Neste, said: "However, price changes are possible due to changes in the world market and in oil prices, but it is difficult to forecast at present how this will go."

Circle K Estonian motor fuels pricing manager Indrek Sass said the company's gas stations already sell transitional fuel, which has a guaranteed low temperature tolerance of at least -15 degrees

Again, diesel prices at pump have not risen yet.

Sass said: "The switch to 'arctic' diesel fuel in November will most likely push up the retail price of the fuel, due to its more expensive purchase price,."

Diesel in Estonia actually fell in price this month, from €1.719 per liter at the start of October, to €1.629 to €1.649 per liter mid-month, as a result of a fall in prices on the world market.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,  Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:40

November's switch to winter diesel will lead to price rises at gas stations

19:12

Minister: Allies like Canada a very good thing in current global security situation

18:19

Electricity package deal offers can change overnight

17:32

Gallery: Jõe and Pronksi streets reopen to regular traffic

12:52

Kallas: Car tax unpopularity behind Reform support slump, not 'scandal'

11:36

ERR in Israel: War has united populace, but many lack trust in government

10:26

Finnish investigators looking at 'heavy object' found near Balticconnector pipeline

09:53

Anett Kontaveit beats 2016 olympic champ in Luxembourg Masters

20.10

Ansip: Kallas' Russian transport scandal statements 'don't ring very true'

20.10

Not one cent designated for emergency shelters despite €198 million request

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.10

Latvian president: Close Baltic Sea if Russia behind Balticconnector damage

19.10

Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancers fly over Tallinn

20.10

EDF colonel: Russia still has four million artillery shells left

10:26

Finnish investigators looking at 'heavy object' found near Balticconnector pipeline

20.10

Not one cent designated for emergency shelters despite €198 million request

20.10

Ansip: Kallas' Russian transport scandal statements 'don't ring very true'

20.10

Party ratings expert: The situation is revolutionary

12:52

Kallas: Car tax unpopularity behind Reform support slump, not 'scandal'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: